(FILE) A shop owner enjoys the sun outside his empty shop in Gamla stan, the old town in central Stockholm, Sweden, 22 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Ali Lorestani/TT SWEDEN OUT

German consumer confidence in August took a severe hit after three months on the rise, survey results published on Friday showed, while France reported the sharpest decline in growth in its history, as Europe’s economies continued to reel from the damaging effects of lockdowns imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA

