A NATO C-17 plane arrives to Tbilisi airport in Tbilisi, Georgia, 18 August 2021. The plane evacuated from Kabul 35 Dutch citizens, 16 Belgian citizens, 2 German citizens, and 1 British citizen and took them to Tbilisi. EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Passengers disembark from a French army Airbus A310 from Kabul airport from where they were evacuated as part of an operation to bring back French nationals in Roissy Airport, near Paris, France, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows British citizens and dual nationals residing boarding a military plane at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/LPhot Ben Shread/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT

People leave the NATO C-17 plane in Tbilisi airport in Tbilisi, Georgia, 18 August 2021. The plane evacuated from Kabul 35 Dutch citizens, 16 Belgian citizens, 2 German citizens, and 1 British citizen and took them to Tbilisi. EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A Spanish military transport aircraft on Wednesday arrived in Kabul to evacuate members of the country’s diplomatic corps and Afghan assistants as European nations continued to repatriate nationals following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The Spanish Air Force A400 can transport around 100 personnel and was the first of three planes sent by Madrid to Kabul airport via Dubai. EFE

