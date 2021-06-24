Members of the European Parliament endorsed on Thursday the deal on climate neutrality by 2050.
The new EU Climate Law increases the 2030 emissions reductions target from 40% to at least 55% compared to 1990 levels. EFE
European Parliament approves deal on climate neutrality by 2050
Gas coming out of factory pipes. EFE/FILE/LUIS TEJIDO
