Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament, delivers his speech during the State of the Union conference organized by the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, 11 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

The president of the European Parliament on Friday and said leaving Europe did not make sense at a time when two eurosceptic political forces were in negotiations to form a government in Italy.

Antonio Tajani warned against euroscepticism as he spoke in Florence on the second day of the State of the Union 2018 conference.

"At this time, this should be claimed loudly: leaving Europe makes no sense, it doesn't make sense to leave the single currency, it would be a self-destructive choice," Tajani said.

He defended Italy as one of the European Union’s founders and said it was an "integral part" of the EU.

Believing in Italy as a protagonist within Europe did not mean having to forfeit national identity, said the top EU diplomat.

The Lega Nord (Northern League) and Movimento 5 Stelle (Five Star Movement) _ the party that got the most votes in the last election _ are openly eurosceptic and seeking to form Italy's next government.

"Europe cannot be responsible for everything bad that happens in countries," he said, acknowledging that Europe was not perfect and changes and improvements needed to be made.

The conference in Florence brought together experts and politicians for discussions on the theme of solidarity.