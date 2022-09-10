Iranians sit at a bus station in front of an anti-US wall painting on the wall of former US embassy in the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A silhouetted Iranian woman walks past an anti-US wall painting on the wall of former US embassy in the capital city of Tehran, Iran, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday warned Iran that the three nations had reached the "limit" of their "flexibility" following drawn-out negotiations with Tehran to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal.

The European Union has been mediating a fresh Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) between Iran and Western powers, including the United States, in a bid to restore the 2015 nuclear pact that crumbled in 2018 when then-US president Donald Trump abandoned the agreement and slapped stiff sanctions on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

"In early August, after a year and a half of negotiations, the JCPoA Coordinator submitted a final set of texts which would allow for an Iranian return to compliance with its JCPoA commitments and a US return to the deal," the three European nations said in a statement published Saturday.

(...)