Several voters choose ballot papers before casting their ballots for local and European Parliament election at a polling station in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Italian Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and Lega Party leader Matteo Salvini casts his ballot at a polling station during the European elections in Milan, northern Italy, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) President and member of Parliament Marine Le Pen leaves a polling station after casting her vote during the European elections in Henin Beaumont, northern France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

European voters are expected to shake up the political establishment in elections for the European Parliament Sunday, ushering in a period of uncertainty just as the continent is trying to assert itself against the United States and China, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswire made available to Efe.

Elections for the European Parliament, the world's second-largest democratic legislature after India's, were held in the European Union's 28 countries from Thursday through Sunday. Initial results are expected Sunday night and exit polls so far suggest the center-right and center-left groups that have dominated European politics for decades will lose ground to euroskeptic and Green parties.

A pro-EU majority appears likely to emerge, but more fragmented than in recent years. Such an outcome and uncertainty about the United Kingdom's looming departure from the bloc will further complicate Europe's already complex decision-making process, increasing the risk of protracted wrangling.

National governments have the final say on all important matters in the EU, but the legislature can influence rules on issues ranging from security to phone-roaming and can strike down the bloc's trade deals or appointees for the bloc's top jobs.

"There will be a pro-European majority, but the question will be how to get that majority to cooperate across party lines," says Israel Butler, a political scientist with Civil Liberties Union for Europe, a think tank.

Exit polls in several countries have already voted – Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia – confirm an antiestablishment trend. In Ireland and the Netherlands, the established center-right and center-left is projected to win more seats than first expected.

But in the most populous countries – Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland – opinion polls indicate moderate parties will lose votes to euroskeptics and Greens. This will force the two-party coalition of the center-right and the center-left that has held a comfortable majority in the European Parliament for decades to co-opt a third or even a fourth group to pass laws.

The new balance of powers will also need to be reflected in the appointment of several top EU officials, including the president of the European Central Bank. The selection process will begin Tuesday when EU leaders meet in Brussels for a special summit.

Turnout estimates in countries that already voted show a slight uptick this year, particularly in the Netherlands and the UK, which voted Thursday.

Voter interest in European elections has traditionally been low, favoring euroskeptics because their voters are generally more motivated. Get-out-to-vote campaigns this year were sponsored not just by political parties, but also by companies, including US firms, wary of a euroskeptic surge this year, the Dow Jones report added.

But even if the overall turnout increases slightly this year compared with 2014, it is unlikely to stop the shrinking of the political center and the rise of anti-Europe politicians like Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini or Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who is returning for a fifth term in the European Parliament.

"I believe these elections will bring an end to the old grand coalition, " said euroskeptic Czech lawmaker Jan Zahradil who is a candidate to lead the European Commission. He said an alliance between the center-right and the euroskeptics "would be business friendly" and "address the real concerns of the people of Europe." The center-right group so far has ruled out a coalition with anti-Eu parties.

Farage's presence, along with 72 other British lawmakers elected on Thursday, will further complicate and delay the workings of the European Parliament. As long as the UK remains a member of the EU – the latest Brexit delay runs at least until Oct. 31–- British lawmakers will have the same rights as other nationals in the assembly and will tilt the balance in the formation of caucuses.

Once the UK has left, the overall number of MEPs will fall from 751 to 705, although some countries will gain some extra seats. That means 27 EU lawmakers across the bloc will have to wait for Brexit to take up their seats and parliamentary work will be disrupted.

Mainstream groups will also struggle with euroskeptics within their own ranks. The center-right European People's Party will have to decide whether to shrink even further by kicking out the lawmakers of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has led anti-EU campaigns with anti-Semitic undertones.

The center-left will have the same issue with Romania's ruling Social-Democrats who have led a strong anti-EU campaign and the centrists Liberals will have to consider whether to continue their alliance with the euroskeptic party of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, especially as they woo the lawmakers of French President Emmanuel Macron's upstart pro-EU party.

"The most stable majority would be if the three groups eliminate their problematic members and form a pro-values coalition with the Greens," said Butler. But the risk of deadlock with four-way coalition is higher, as views vary widely on climate policies, security and taxation. "If they can't deliver, the far right will do better in the next elections," he said.

By Valentina Pop

dj/jt