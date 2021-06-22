Europol on Tuesday said that 10 extremist Islamist attacks were carried out in the European Union in 2020, but that four others were foiled.
The number of terror-related arrests decreased in the same period, although this does not necessarily point to a decrease in terror activity, Europol said.
Europol’s Terrorism Situation and Trends Report states that terrorist organizations attempted to take advantage of the pandemic in the EU last year to “spread propaganda,” while the international police network recorded at least 57 attacks completed, failed, and foiled in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.