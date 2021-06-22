A person walks past a memorial for teacher Samuel Paty who was assassinated in Conflans Saint-Honorine, near Paris, France, 20 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/JULIEN DE ROSA

People carry a wreath during a candlelight vigil for the victims at the crime scene of multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 04 November 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A man lays down flowers at a memorial for the victims of a right-wing extremist shooting in February 2020, in Hanau, Germany, 19 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

An exterior view of the Europol headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/JERRY LAMPEN

Europol on Tuesday said that 10 extremist Islamist attacks were carried out in the European Union in 2020, but that four others were foiled.

The number of terror-related arrests decreased in the same period, although this does not necessarily point to a decrease in terror activity, Europol said.

Europol’s Terrorism Situation and Trends Report states that terrorist organizations attempted to take advantage of the pandemic in the EU last year to “spread propaganda,” while the international police network recorded at least 57 attacks completed, failed, and foiled in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.