Spanish National Police illegal drugs superintendent Antonio Martinez (C) addresses a press conference to inform on 'Musala' police operation at Spanish National Police headquarters in Madrid, Spain, 27 September 2021.EFE/David Fernandez

Europol Drugs Unit's Robert Fay addresses a press conference to inform on 'Musala' police operation at Spanish National Police headquarters in Madrid, Spain, 27 September 2021.EFE/David Fernandez

Over 60 suspected members of a Balkan drug cartel flooding Europe with cocaine have been charged in an international law enforcement operation involving eight countries, Europol announced Monday.

Operation Musala, which filed criminal reports against 61 suspects, was led by Spain, Croatia, Serbia, Germany, Slovenia, United States, Colombia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The alleged criminals, who led a highly mobile organisation with branches in several European countries, are from Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Slovenia.

Some 2.6 tonnes of cocaine, 324 kilos of cannabis, 612,000 euros in cash and nine luxury vehicles were seized.

(...)