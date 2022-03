Ukrainian soldier the port of Azov, in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. EFE/ Sergey Vaganov

The evacuation of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine on Saturday was postponed due to a breach by Russia in the temporary ceasefire for the opening of humanitarian corridors, the City Council said.

“Due to the fact that the Russian side is not respecting the truce and continues shelling Mariupol and its surroundings, the evacuation of the population has been postponed for security reasons,” it said in a Telegram post. EFE

