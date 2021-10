View of the smoke and ashes expelled by the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 21 October 2021. EFE/ Angel Medina G.

Tourists observe the lava stream from the Cumbre Vieja volcaninc eruption pouring into the ocean from the port of Tazacorte, Canary Islands, Spain, 6 October 2021 EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

Around 50 homes have been evacuated Thursday as a dense river of lava approaches the municipalities of Llanos de Aridane and Tazacorte on the Spanish island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption shows no signs of abating after more than a month of activity.

The red-hot magma has so far flattened over 860 hectares of land, the equivalent of 1,204 soccer fields. EFE

can/ch