People gather to watch fireworks going off over the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest during the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing China, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People gather to watch fireworks over the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest during the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing China, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, in Beijing China, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The Snowflake Cauldron is being lowered as the Olympic Flame is fading during the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, in Beijing China, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Two children representing Milano and Cortina, hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, play with a globe during the Closing Ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, in Beijing China, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Politicized before they even began by a diplomatic boycott led by the United States, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics felt the effects of geo-political tremors in the international community but they also demonstrated the efficiency — and harshness — of China’s tough pandemic restrictions.

In the absence of Washington officials and their Western allies, it was Russian president Vladimir Putin who starred at the opening ceremony on February 4, which encapsulated global geopolitical schisms.

Western officials refused to attend the Winter Olympics in protest of China’s alleged human rights abuses against the mainly-Muslim Uighurs community in Xinjiang province, something Beijing has denied.

(...)