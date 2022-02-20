Politicized before they even began by a diplomatic boycott led by the United States, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics felt the effects of geo-political tremors in the international community but they also demonstrated the efficiency — and harshness — of China’s tough pandemic restrictions.
In the absence of Washington officials and their Western allies, it was Russian president Vladimir Putin who starred at the opening ceremony on February 4, which encapsulated global geopolitical schisms.
Western officials refused to attend the Winter Olympics in protest of China’s alleged human rights abuses against the mainly-Muslim Uighurs community in Xinjiang province, something Beijing has denied.
(...)