An aerial view taken with a drone shows the container ship Ever Given docked in the ECT (Europe Container Terminals) Delta terminal in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 29 July 2021. EFE-EPA/BRAM VAN DE BIEZEN

The container ship Ever Given arrives at the ECT (Europe Container Terminals) Delta terminal in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, early 29 July 2021. EFE- EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

The Ever Given reached the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Thursday, more than four months after it blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week and caused multi-million-dollar losses in maritime trade.

The Panama-flagged ship that carries some 18,000 containers was assisted early on the day by tugboats while docking at the delta terminal of the port, from where it is due to set sail to Felixstowe, England on August 3.EFE

dmu/smq/jt