A man climbs in the amusement park in front of the Evergrande Center building in Shanghai, China, 22 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Shares in the indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande rose 4.3% on the Hong Kong stock exchange Friday following reports that the company had paid off interests on offshore bonds a day before the deadline.

Share value rose 12% compared to trading Thursday, when it was re-listed after a two-week suspension following a failed bid to sell its property management subsidiary Evergrande Property Services to Hopson Development. EFE

