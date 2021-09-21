Electronic billboards display stock transactions on Exchange Square, the building housing the stock exchange, in Hong Kong, China, 21 September 2021.EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed 2.17% lower while Hong Kong’s index rebounded to 0.5% after an initial slump Tuesday amid jitters in the Asian market caused by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding debt-addled Chinese retail giant Evergrande.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges on mainland China were closed for a national holiday.

The China Evergrande Group has a debt of over $300 billion, a third of which it needs to pay off within the next 12 months, according to Chinese financial newspaper Caixin, which added that the firm is currently only capable of covering 10%.

Its situation has spread fear in the markets due to the domino effect that its potential collapse would entail internationally.

