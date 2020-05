Indian auto mechanic Sneha Choudhary at the workshop and service station where she works on occasion of International Working Women's Day in Nagrota Bagwan near Dharmsala, India, 08 March 2020. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

Every second woman of reproductive age in India is anemic, according to a new study published on Tuesday, as the country battles a nutrition crisis due to widespread social and economic inequalities.

The 2020 Global Nutrition Report, which looked at 140 countries, said India was suffering from a double whammy of serious nutrition problems – one due to over-eating that causes obesity and undernutrition due to food scarcity. EFE-EPA