Exterior view on cells and safety wall of the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is detained, in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

A dove flies close to a window sill of a cell at the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where the former Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, is detained in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Cardboards are displayed on a fence in front of the 'Justizvollzugsanstalt (JVA) Neumuenster' prison, where the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is detained, in Neumuenster, Germany, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

The ousted former Catalan president woke to his third morning in a German jail cell Wednesday while prosecutors there mull over an extradition request filed by Spain, who want the politician to face trial for allegations of rebellion and sedition regarding his suspected role in an abortive secessionist bid.

A small press pack was stationed outside the Neuemuenster jail in northern Germany where Carles Puidgemont was being held while state prosecutors in Schleswig-Holstein studied a European arrest order issued by Spain that led to the ex-president's detention Sunday as he traversed the border from Denmark.

Prosecutor Wiebke Hoffelner said a decision could be expected within around 24 hours.

Epa images showed signs emblazoned with messages of support for the jailed politician and calls for his release had been placed outside the prison.

The separatist figurehead is suspected by Spain of orchestrating the banned referendum and subsequent declaration of independence in October.

Puigdemont entered self-imposed exile in Brussels to avoid a Spanish arrest warrant in November.