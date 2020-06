Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon (C-R) and his wife Penelope (C-L) leave the courthouse after the announcement of the verdict in Paris, France, 29 June 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Former French prime minister François Fillon was on Monday sentenced to five years in jail — three suspended — in relation to the fake jobs scandal in which he was found guilty of employing and paying family members, including his wife.

Penelope Fillon was handed a three year suspended sentence for her role in the affair, which was revealed just as the center-right politician launched his presidential bid in early 2017. EFE-EPA

