Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officers stand guard, as they wait for the arrival of murderer suspect Chaiwat Limlikhitaksorn, at the DSI in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Chaiwat Limlikhitaksorn (C), former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, arrives to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Chaiwat Limlikhitaksorn (C), former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, speaks to the media after arriving at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The former chief of the Kaeng Krachan national park was arrested on Tuesday over alleged links to the death of an activist who went missing in 2014 and whose body was discovered earlier in the year.

Chaiwat Limlikhit-aksorn, who told media that he would appeal for bail, turned himself in at the Department of Special Investigation in Bangkok, where he was questioned over the death of activist Pholachi "Billy" Rakchongcharoen.