A view of books containing a report on child sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising are displayed on a table ahead of a press conference held by law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW), in Munich, Germany, 20 January 2022. EFE/EPA/SVEN HOPPE / POOL

(L-R) Lawyers Ulrich Wastl, Marion Westpfahl and Martin Pusch of law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) during the presentation of the expert opinion on cases of sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising, in Munich, Germany, 20 January 2022. EFE/EPA/SVEN HOPPE / POOL

Former Pope Benedict XVI failed to act on four cases of child abuse that occured when he was the archbishop of Munich between 1977-82, a report published in Germany on Thursday claimed.

Josef Ratzinger was made aware of mistreatment but took no action against the priests, who remained active in their roles, the report by a Germany law firm said. EFE

