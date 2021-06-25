The French people have lost hope in politics mainly due to the decomposition of traditional parties, according to former French president Francois Hollande.

"Today, the French have turned their backs on politics, as we can see by the very high levels of electoral abstention. This disenchantment is the result not only of successive alterations, which have not brought all the expected results, but also of a disintegration, a decomposition, of the major democratic forces,” he said.

In a wide-ranging discussion with Efe, Hollande touched on a broad range of subjects including how he sees French people’s relationship with politics today, his main regrets during his mandate and personal experience as president of France.

"On an international level, my biggest regret is not having intervened in Syria in August 2013 after Bashar al-Assad started using chemical weapons. France could not act alone, it is true. I regret that Barack Obama did not support us. It is a regret because if we had attacked the Syrian regime at that time, we would have, without any doubt, prevented the radicalization of the opposition.

(...)