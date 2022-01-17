Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko on Monday returned to Kiev to face treason charges in court, which he claims are a political fabrication by his successor Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Poroshenko arrived at Kiev’s Zhuliany Airport where he was greeted by thousands of cheering supporters after a brief standoff at border control, during which he claims border guards confiscated his passport for a few minutes.
The former president headed straight to court, which will rule whether he will be remanded in custody pending investigation and trial.
(...)