Tom Barrack, an advisor and supporter of former US President Donald J. Trump, departs US federal courthouse after a bail hearing in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Tom Barrack, (C) an advisor and supporter of former US President Donald J. Trump, departs US federal courthouse after a bail hearing in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Tom Barrack, (C) an advisor and supporter of former US President Donald J. Trump, departs US federal courthouse after a bail hearing in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Tom Barrack, (C) an advisor and supporter of former US President Donald J. Trump, departs US federal courthouse after a bail hearing in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Tom Barrack, (C) an advisor and supporter of former US President Donald J. Trump, departs US federal courthouse after a bail hearing in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Tom Barrack, (C) an advisor and supporter of former US President Donald J. Trump, departs US federal courthouse after a bail hearing in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal foreign lobbying for the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack, 74, entered his plea at a federal courthouse in New York on Monday, days after his release on a massive $250 million bail bond. EFE