Traffic police escort a hearse carrying the body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe as it leaves the Singapore Casket funeral parlor for the airport in Singapore, Sept. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A hearse carrying the body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe leaves the Singapore Casket funeral parlor for the airport in Singapore, Sept. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A man stands next to a mural depicting former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, in the high density suburb of Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore, was sent back to Harare on Wednesday on a direct flight.

Escorted by the police, a car from a funeral home in the city-state moved the lifeless body of the former African leader to Changi Airport, where a chartered plane waited after having flown in with Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi on Monday. EFE-EPA