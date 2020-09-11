Lam Wing Kee, one of the publishers at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay Books which was closed under pressure from China in 2015, poses for photograph beside a banner saying in Chinese and English 'FREE HONG KONG, REVOLUTION NOW' at his Casueway Bay Books in Taipei, Taiwan, 04 September 2020 (issued 11 September 2020). EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Hong Kong has turned from a city of refuge into a city creating refugees, from a safe destination for Chinese dissidents to a departure point for activists and political opponents, as the former British colony witnesses an unprecedented exodus following Beijing's recent imposition of a contentious national security law.

"This is a clear indication of Hong Kong's decay and the destruction of its autonomy under Chinese rule. It's all very ironic. But then that's something bound to happen under an authoritarian rule," Nathan Law, one of the most prominent activists of Hong Kong, currently in exile in Germany, told EFE.EFE-EPA

