Hong Kong has turned from a city of refuge into a city creating refugees, from a safe destination for Chinese dissidents to a departure point for activists and political opponents, as the former British colony witnesses an unprecedented exodus following Beijing's recent imposition of a contentious national security law.
"This is a clear indication of Hong Kong's decay and the destruction of its autonomy under Chinese rule. It's all very ironic. But then that's something bound to happen under an authoritarian rule," Nathan Law, one of the most prominent activists of Hong Kong, currently in exile in Germany, told EFE.EFE-EPA
sl-dc-tw/dss/sc