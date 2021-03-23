Tharindu Kavinda Prasad, the 'Kattadiya' as exorcists are locally known in Sinhalese, prepares a fowl meant for sacrifice during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka, 17 March 2021 (issued 23 March 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A coconut flower, a Winter Melon locally called 'Alu Puhul' (Benincasa hispida) with charcoal inscriptions, husked coconuts, limes (Citrus aurantifolia), two pineapples and several varieties of small fruits on a plantain leaf placed on a multicoloured chintz cloth to be used as offerings during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Exorcist Tharindu Kavinda Prasad holds a lime fruit between an arecanut cutter placed on the head of the patient Udeshika Wickramarathne during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Exorcist Tharindu Kavinda Prasad in a trance chanting while lying on the floor with a flaming torch and holding a cockerel between his feet during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Exorcist Tharindu Kavinda Prasad chanting verses with a hand on the 'Athuraya' or patient Udeshika Wickramarathne's head and with the other hand holding an arecanut cutter with a lime during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The 'Athuraya' as the patient is called during the ceremony, Udeshika Wickramarathne with a chintz cloth covering her body, sits by the tray of food offerings during an exorcism ritual at a village in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Tharindu Kavinda Prasad, an exorcist, holds a burning torch in his hand and starts shaking violently as a part of a ritual to expel supposed demons possessing a young woman with persisting backache, in Kandy province in central Sri Lanka.

Although such superstitious practices have been prevalent in the Buddhist majority island nation for ages, the Covid-19 pandemic has seen their popularity rise significantly.

Prasad, plying his trade in Sirimalwatte village, had made meticulous preparations - dishes of meat, fish and eggs were placed on a table, along with a bottle of local liquor known as 'arrack', a cigarette and a cheap cigar.

In a corner, the exorcist also kept a rooster and sword ready, in case the demon demanded a live sacrifice, while all attendees were on a vegetarian diet for a week.

Around 8pm, 21-year-old Prasad lit a lamp with oil used to fry the meat. Udeshika Wickremaratne, the 27-year-old patient, entered as the exorcist began to rotate his head frenetically.

The "gurunnase," as these healers are known in Sri Lanka, claimed he had no knowledge of what happened during the session, which finally ended with the rooster's blood being drawn as a sacrifice, while the young woman insisted she could feel a weight leaving her body.