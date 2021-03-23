Tharindu Kavinda Prasad, an exorcist, holds a burning torch in his hand and starts shaking violently as a part of a ritual to expel supposed demons possessing a young woman with persisting backache, in Kandy province in central Sri Lanka.
Although such superstitious practices have been prevalent in the Buddhist majority island nation for ages, the Covid-19 pandemic has seen their popularity rise significantly.
Prasad, plying his trade in Sirimalwatte village, had made meticulous preparations - dishes of meat, fish and eggs were placed on a table, along with a bottle of local liquor known as 'arrack', a cigarette and a cheap cigar.
In a corner, the exorcist also kept a rooster and sword ready, in case the demon demanded a live sacrifice, while all attendees were on a vegetarian diet for a week.
Around 8pm, 21-year-old Prasad lit a lamp with oil used to fry the meat. Udeshika Wickremaratne, the 27-year-old patient, entered as the exorcist began to rotate his head frenetically.
The "gurunnase," as these healers are known in Sri Lanka, claimed he had no knowledge of what happened during the session, which finally ended with the rooster's blood being drawn as a sacrifice, while the young woman insisted she could feel a weight leaving her body.