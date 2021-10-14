View of La Palma volcano from Los Llanos de Aridane town in the early hours on 13 October 2021, the 24th day since the eruption began. EFE/ Miguel Calero

View of La Palma volcano from Los Llanos de Aridane town in the early hours on 13 October 2021, the 24th day since the eruption began. EFE/ Miguel Calero

A spike in seismic activity was recorded Thursday on the Spanish island of La Palma where the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to rumble 26 days after it first started erupting.

Some 60 earthquakes have been registered on the island since the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The largest, a magnitude-4.5 earthquake recorded at a depth of 37 kilometers, shook Villa de Mazo. The tremor came three seconds after a 4.1 magnitude quake at the same depth.

Experts monitoring volcanic activity and sulfur dioxide emissions have said there is no end in sight for the eruption in the short or medium term. EFE