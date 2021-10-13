A couple look at the destruction caused by the volcanic eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. EFE/ Miguel Calero

The lava flow from a volcanic eruption on Spain's La Palma, in the Canary Islands, is changing its course as a result of the collapse of the northern flank of the volcano’s cone, the latest report from the Department of Homeland Security (DSN) warned Wednesday.

So far there are three streams: one that emerged after a partial collapse of the cone’s northern flank on Saturday and that forced the preventive evacuation of 700 or 800 people on Tuesday, and another two rivers of red-hot magma flowing further south.

The original lava stream has virtually dried up, but the second one is posing a threat to new constructions within the security perimeter.

