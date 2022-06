Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at BM container depot in Shitalpur, Sitakunda Upazela, Chattogram, Bangladesh, 05 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

By Azad Majumder



Dhaka, Jun 5 (EFE) - At least 49 people died and over 200 others were injured in an explosion at a privately-run container depot near Bangladesh's largest seaport of Chittagong in the southeast, authorities said Sunday.

Officials said that the victims in the fire, which broke out late Saturday at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, about 20km (12.5 miles) north of the main port, included policemen and fire service personnel.

...