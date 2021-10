Taliban block the area after suicide bomb blasts during Friday congregational prayers at Shiite Muslims Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 15 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

At least 32 worshipers died, and many others suffered injuries in a powerful explosion that ripped through a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, officials said.

“The number of the dead evacuated so far from the mosque is 32. We brought more than 50 injured persons to a Kandahar hospital,” a local official in Kandahar told EFE on the condition of anonymity.

The official feared that the death toll was likely to increase. EFE