Taliban block the area after suicide bomb blasts during Friday congregational prayers at Shiite Muslims Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 15 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Taliban block the area after suicide bomb blasts during Friday congregational prayers at Shiite Muslims Mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 15 October 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers at a minority Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar has killed at least 40 people and injured 75, officials said.

"As of now we have confirmed 40 dead and 75 injured, but the real number (of injured) is higher because some families took casualties to their homes and they have not been counted," Muqtada Miran, a local lawmaker, told EFE.EFE