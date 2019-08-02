Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Thai forensic police officers inspect the area where a small bomb exploded in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Broken glass is visible at the skytrain station near where a small bomb exploded in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) walks next the National Police Chief Chakthip Chaijinda (L) as he visits the Royal Thai Police Office to chair the Police Commission meeting, in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai police on Friday were investigating several explosions in three different locations that injured at least four people in the capital Bangkok, which is currently hosting the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The first two blasts went off at around 7am local time near Building B of the Government Office Compound and Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters on Chaeng Wattana Road, Lieutenant Colonel Suban Athiset, Vice-Superintendent of Thung Song Hong Police Station, told EFE.

He added that police were “still investigating the type of bombs" and “there was no report of injury.”

Another explosion went off an hour later down a street off Rama 9 Road, leaving two women injured.

Police told EFE it was a home-made bomb and they believed it was planted by students from a technical institution nearby.

At around 8.30am, there were two more blasts — one at the busy commuter skytrain station Chong Nonsi and one in a nearby parking lot — which injured two people.

The police confirmed that the injured persons were sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital.

The explosions occurred just before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to deliver an address on the sidelines of meetings of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the bloc’s external partners, including China and the European Union.

They came a day after a bomb threat at a police headquarters in the Thai capital, where the ASEAN forum is scheduled to close on Saturday.

The Thai government said in a statement that they were still investigating the explosions and urged the public not to panic.

"Regarding the bombs this morning, I would like to condemn those who are behind this, which destroy the peace and the image of the country. I have ordered the officials to take care of public safety and of those who have been affected by these incidents immediately,” Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said on Twitter.

Prayut, leader of the 2014 coup d'etat, was appointed prime minister in June following the general elections in March. The military junta was dissolved the following month after the new cabinet was sworn into office amid allegations of harassment of dissidents and the opposition.

No group has claimed the attacks, which are similar to other explosions that have occurred in recent years amid political unrest in the country.

igx-ht/tw