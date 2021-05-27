Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute while riding on car during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 26 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute while riding on motorcycles during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 26 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Demonstrators shout slogans while riding on motorcycles during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 26 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A civilian-formed defense force group in Myanmar on Thursday urged residents to stay in their homes and away from military spots, while at least six explosions were recorded in Yangon, according to local media.

In a brief statement, the Spring Revolution Union called on citizens to stay off the streets and away from military installations, checkpoints and staff.

Coinciding with the announcement, at least six small explosions were recorded Thursday in Yangon, the former capital and the most populous city, reported local media, which also noted at least one death.