Several explosions rocked areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, injuring at least one person, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko and the armed forces said.

The blasts occurred in the eastern districts of Darnytsia and Dniprovskiy.

Klitschko said that one person was hospitalized but that no fatalities were reported as a result of the explosions.

The suburb of Brovary was also hit by an explosion, although the scale of the damage was not immediately clear.

