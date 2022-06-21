Rescuers try to exringuish a fire after a shelling in one of industrial areas in the region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 20 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Locals clean debris after rockets hit the professional lyceum of railway transport in the small city of Lyubotyn located in the area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 20 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Damages outside the zoo academy building after rockets hit in Mala Danylivka outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 20 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Residents of Kharkiv have become accustomed to thundering artillery and perpetual plumes of smoke floating on the horizon.

"I don't care about the explosions, I'm not going to leave the city and I trust the Ukrainian Army," says Yulia as she leaves a supermarket in one of the least affected areas.

Kharkiv’s inhabitants sought refuge underground when Russia launched its invasion in late February but were able to resume some activities again in May, when Ukrainian forces pushed Moscow’s troops out of the city.

The subway and trams are up and running again, and some gyms and bars have reopened, but the fact Kharkiv remains at war is inescapable.

Businesses have boarded up their windows and checkpoints are scattered around the city.

