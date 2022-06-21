Residents of Kharkiv have become accustomed to thundering artillery and perpetual plumes of smoke floating on the horizon.
"I don't care about the explosions, I'm not going to leave the city and I trust the Ukrainian Army," says Yulia as she leaves a supermarket in one of the least affected areas.
Kharkiv’s inhabitants sought refuge underground when Russia launched its invasion in late February but were able to resume some activities again in May, when Ukrainian forces pushed Moscow’s troops out of the city.
The subway and trams are up and running again, and some gyms and bars have reopened, but the fact Kharkiv remains at war is inescapable.
Businesses have boarded up their windows and checkpoints are scattered around the city.
