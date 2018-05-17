Photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on 17 May 2018 shows a screengrab from the Halema'uma'u Overlook Vent Observation Tower webcam at Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii, USA, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS

An aerial view provided on May 17, 2018 shows 'Fissure #17' remaining active, hosting a string of low fountaining and spattering, feeding an lava flow that is creeping slowly toward Hawaii's Hwy 137 and the sea, May 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS

An aerial view provided on May 17, 2018 shows smoke rising from the Pu'u 'O'o crater on Hawaii's Big Island, May 16, 2017, where the crater's floor collapsed about two weeks ago, covering just about the entire upper flow field with a layer of red ashes and leaving a bottomless pit with no visible lava. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS

An aerial view provided on May 17, 2018 shows a large plume of gas from Halema'uma'u crater rising skyward, as light and variable winds create foggy skies in east Hawaii, May 16, 2017. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS

After two weeks of activity, an explosive eruption took place at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Thursday.

A Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency message posted at 5am warned residents that an "explosive eruption" had taken place and that the "resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area," advising people in its path to seek shelter.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) issued an ashfall advisory, in effect until 6 pm, nearly 20 hours after the explosive eruption began.

According to the NWS, the ash cloud reached "nearly 30,000 feet shortly after the initial explosion."

On Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued a "red alert," meaning that a volcanic eruption was imminent and that the ash clouds could affect air traffic.

In the last two weeks, at least 1,700 people have been evacuated from their homes and some 40 buildings and dozens of cars have been destroyed by the lava.

Last Friday, following a request by state governor David Ige, US President Donald Trump declared a "major disaster" in Hawaii after several days of volcanic activity.

The declaration makes federal funding available to support state and local recovery efforts.

Since the eruption began on May 3, some 20 fissures have opened up in Kilauea's eastern rift zone, the Honolulu Star-Adviser reported.

The eruption has also triggered numerous earthquakes, including at least one registering 5.0 on the Richter scale.

The Kilauea volcano is located on the southeastern part of the island of Hawaii, which is the largest of the Hawaiian islands and is home to 185,000 people.

Honolulu, the state capital, is located on the island of Oahu.