Extinction Rebellion supporter are detained by police in Westminster in London, Britain, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Extinction Rebellion supporters block the Mall in Westminster in London, Britain, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Activists of global environment movement Extinction Rebellion block the traffic junction 'Potsdamer Platz' in Berlin, Germany, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Police stand around Extinction Rebellion supporters block the road in Westminster in London, Britain, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Extinction Rebellion supporters block the road in Westminster in London, Britain, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

German captain Carola Rackete speaks during a blockade of the global environment movement Extinction Rebellion XR at the traffic junction 'Grosser Stern' around the victory column in Berlin, Germany, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Activists of global environment movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) wave flags as they block the traffic junction 'Grosser Stern' around the victory column in Berlin, Germany, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Extinction Rebellion has carried out protests in dozens of cities around the world calling for action over the climate crisis.

In London at least 135 people were arrested in connection with anti-climate change demonstrations led by the group on Monday.