Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) attends a bilateral meeting with Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw Myanmar, 18 January 2020. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING/POOL

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) pose for photos while shaking hands during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw Myanmar, 18 January 2020. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING/POOL

Facebook apologized Saturday for the mistranslation from Burmese into English of the name of China’s president, which appeared in the automatic transcription as "Mr. Shithole."

The error occurred on the Facebook profiles of local media and even that of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.