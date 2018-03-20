Undated photo released by Facebook on March 20, 2018 showing server detail in their data center in Prineville, Oregon, USA. EPA-EFE/FACEBOOK

A protester leaves posters depicting Alexander Nix, CEO of the London-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica outside his office in London, Britain, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Alexander Nix, CEO of the London-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica leaves his offices through the back door in London, Britain, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Undated photo released by Facebook on March 20, 2018 showing server racks at their data center in Prineville, Oregon, USA. EPA-EFE/FACEBOOK

Facebook Inc. management expressed outrage Tuesday over London-based Cambridge Analytica's exploitation of user data to aid Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and vowed to act "vigorously" to protect members' information.

The statement on behalf of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and No. 2 Sheryl Sandberg was issued hours after the US Federal Trade Commission announced an investigation that could lead to the imposition of a multimillion-dollar fine on the company.

"Mark, Sheryl and their teams are working around the clock to get all the facts and take the appropriate action moving forward, because they understand the seriousness of this issue," Facebook said.

"The entire company is outraged we were deceived. We are committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people's information and will take whatever steps are required to see that this happens," the statement concluded.

British and US media outlets reported last weekend that Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm, collected and used data from the accounts of millions of users obtained through a Facebook app without appropriate permissions.

Cambridge Analytica was founded by prominent US conservatives Steve Bannon and Robert Mercer.

Bannon gave up his stake while serving in the White House as Trump's chief strategist, but billionaire Mercer remains the majority owner of the firm.

Though Facebook presents itself as a victim of Cambridge Analytica's misconduct, a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE raises questions as to whether Facebook was too lax in protecting users' information and ensuring that was deleted.