A file picture dated 20 January 2017 shows the facebook logo inside the facebook Chalet on the sideline of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Facebook has issued a correction notice for a post for the first time at the request of the Singapore authorities under a new fake news law.

The post in question had been published on the platform by the States Times Review and on Saturday the notice could be seen at the bottom of the original post: