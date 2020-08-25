A Thai person reads a news story on a mobile phone showing a picture of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after the 'Royalist Marketplace' Facebook group was blocked in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Facebook on Tuesday said it was preparing to take legal action against Thailand after authorities in the Southeast Asian nation pressured the company into blocking a page discussing the country’s monarchy.

The company said the move to restrict access to the Royalist Marketplace page, which has over a million followers, was a breach of international human rights.

Thailand has some of the toughest lèse majesté laws in the world and criticizing or insulting the country’s royal family can lead to a 15-year prison sentence.

In a statement to Thai media, a Facebook spokesman said: “Requests like this are severe, contravene international human rights law, and have a chilling effect on people's ability to express themselves.”

The spokesperson said Facebook worked to “defend the rights” of all internet users.

The founder of Royalist Marketplace, Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a history teacher living in exile in Japan, responded in an article published on the media outlet Forsea.

“This is not the first time Facebook cooperated with undemocratic regimes of Thailand,” he wrote.

Pavin said the page had served as a space for freedom of expression in support of the youth-led, pro-democracy protests taking place in Thailand on a daily basis since July.

He said Thailand’s ministry of digital economy and society, which ordered the closure of the page, was “at the frontline in the battle of the information in cyberspace.”

Pavin has set up a replacement page which has already attracted almost half a million members.

Human Rights Watch said Thailand was undermining international laws upholding the right to freedom of expression.

Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-ocha said the order to close the page had not been based on “dictatorial powers” but had been supported by a court.

“Everyone must respect the laws of other countries. Personally I don’t get involved in the laws of other countries,” he said. Prayut, the leader of the 2014 coup d’état, won last year’s elections in Thailand with little democratic transparency, according to his critics.

On 10 August the Thai government threatened legal action against several platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube within a space of 15 days if they did not remove thousands of posts considered illegal in Thailand, including some that criticized the monarchy.

The ramping up of legal threats against pro-democracy activists comes at a time of student protests calling for the dissolution of parliament, democratic reforms and an end to elite pro-military hegemony.

As well as criticizing the government, the protests that began in Bangkok on 18 July have included rare messages calling for limitations to be placed on the powers of King Vajiralongkorn.

At least 11 people have been arrested during the rallies, which at their height on 16 August attracted more than 10,000 participants. EFE-EPA

grc-igx/jt/ks