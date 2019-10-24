Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Oct. 23, 2019, before the United States House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee in Washington. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Facebook's chairman and CEO made a patriotic pitch for his company's controversial Libra cryptocurrency project, saying in congressional testimony Wednesday that it would help extend the United States' financial leadership.

But Mark Zuckerberg also recognized his company's credibility problems in recent years.

"I believe that this is something that needs to get built, but I get that I'm not the ideal messenger for this right now," Zuckerberg told members of the US House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee. "We've faced a lot of issues over the past few years. I'm sure there are a lot of people who wish it was anyone but Facebook who proposed this."