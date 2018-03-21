Founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, attends the presentation of the new Samsung mobile generation at a preview day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 21, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estevez

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Wednesday that the firm will launch a broad investigation into the handling of the company's user data by outsiders.

Zuckerberg promised in a statement to "investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before we changed our platform to dramatically reduce data access in 2014, and we will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity."

The Facebook CEO came out with his commitment after the controversial leaking of data on some 50 million users to British consulting company Cambridge Analytica, which has been linked to the 2016 election campaign of US President Donald Trump.

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again," Zuckerberg, the cofounder of the company, said.

He said that Facebook "years ago" took measures to prevent data leaks but acknowledged that "we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."

He said that between 2007 and 2013 Facebook, utilizing the Facebook Platform, enabled people to archive and share personal data with friends, and in 2014 the company changed the "entire platform" so as to "to prevent abusive apps ... (and) to dramatically limit the data apps could access."

The change was made after in 2013 a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan "created a personality quiz app," which "was installed by around 300,000 people who shared their data as well as some of their friends' data."

"This meant Kogan was able to access tens of millions of their friends' data," said Zuckerberg.

With the changes, however, outsiders like Kogan "could no longer ask for data about a person's friends unless their friends had also authorized the app. We also required developers to get approval from us before they could request any sensitive data from people."

The Facebook chief said that in 2015 the firm learned from the British paper The Guardian "that Kogan had shared data from his app with Cambridge Analytica," so it banned Kogan's app from the platform since "it is against our policies for developers to share data without people's consent.

But last week, The Guardian and The New York Times, among others, reported that "Cambridge Analytica may not have deleted the data as they had certified" thus creating a "breach of trust" not only between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook but - Zuckerberg said - also "between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it."

"We need to fix that," Zuckerberg declared, adding that Facebook will investigate all apps that could access users' personal data before 2014 and ban any developer that "does not agree to a thorough audit."

He also said that the firm will "restrict developers' data access even further to prevent other kinds of abuse ... (and) we will remove developers' access to your data if you haven't used their app in 3 months. We will reduce the data you give an app when you sign in - to only your name, profile photo, and email address."

Zuckerberg also announced further measures to be implemented within the next few days.