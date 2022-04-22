Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo (2-R), a presidential contender in the May 2022 national elections, speaks to supporters during a campaign rally outside a mosque in Manila, Philippines, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, a presidential contender in the May 2022 national elections, meets her supporters during a campaign rally in Manila, Philippines, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The circulation of an allegedly fake lewd video implicating the daughter of presidential candidate Leni Robredo has kicked up a storm in the campaign for next month's general elections in the Philippines, which has been flooded with aggressive disinformation campaigns.

The video, uploaded on porn website on Apr 12 with the title "Aki Robredo," shows a man and a woman engaging in sexual activity from a distance.

The target, 34-year-old Aika Robredo, immediately and categorically refuted that the video featured her and alleged that it was the handiwork of the campaign team of her mother's rival "Bongbong" Marcos, the son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos ,who has been leading in pre-election polls.

(...)