Any other year a trip to the Santiago Bernabéu would be a question of damage limitation but this is the first time the circus that is Rayo Vallecano travels across Madrid with a Tiger in tow.

The underdogs are riding high so far in a league table that has been blown wide open at the top and where just three points separate Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid. EFE

