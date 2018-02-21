American evangelical Christian pastor Billy Graham speaks on the second night of the Greater New York Billy Graham Crusade, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, on June 25, 2005. Media reports state that Billy Graham died aged 99 on Feb. 21, 2018, at his home Montreat, North Carolina. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

American evangelical Christian pastor Billy Graham speaks at the first night of the Greater New York Billy Graham Crusade, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, USA, on June 24, 2005. Media reports state that Billy Graham died aged 99 on Feb. 21, 2018, at his home Montreat, North Carolina. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY