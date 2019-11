Spanish acting Prime Minister and candidate for re-election Pedro Sanchez gives a speech during the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE)'s last electoral campaign rally in Alcala de Henares, Madrid, Spain, 08 November 2019. EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

A lot has changed since Spain’s inconclusive general election seven months ago but, as voters stare into yet another repeat ballot, the faces of the leading political candidates are much the same, apart from a new addition from the far-right.

A televised debate this week ahead of Sunday’s election opened up on five podiums, set out for five men with an average age of 41.6. EFE-EPA