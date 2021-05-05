Relatives of those killed during the collapse of two subway cars on line 12 await the delivery of the bodies of the victims in Mexico City, Mexico, 04 May 2021. EFE / Mario Guzmán

Feminist activists demonstrate for what they consider 'negligence' in the collapse last night of two subway cars and their structure on line 12, in Mexico City, Mexico, 04 May 2021. EFE / Carlos Ramírez

Gisela Rioja's husband went to work Monday and never returned. After an endless night searching where Mexico City’s subway collapsed and asking several hospitals in the area, she found him where she feared most: the morgue.

"I do want justice, because my husband did not deserve this," she told EFE hours after identifying the body.

Like her, dozens of people spent the day at the doors of the forensic offices of the Mexico City Prosecutor's Office in Iztapalapa, east of the capital, waiting to receive the worst news: that their missing relatives were among the 24 killed in the accident.

Slowly, they entered the unit to identify the bodies and later waited in a large tent for endless procedures before they could retrieve them. Some with waits of more than ten hours.

According to the latest report from the Prosecutor's Office, only 10 of the 24 dead had been identified.

Gisela, who said she was met with a "terrible attitude" from officials at all the places she went, is convinced the local government knew the line her husband took daily was not in good condition.

"As they did not give me reports in any hospital, I came here, and it’s not fair. The government already knew. (...) I think this is a crime and I ask for justice," she said.

The accident occurred at 22.22 hours on Monday (03.22 GMT on Tuesday) when a beam of an elevated bridge of Line 12, between Olivos and Tezonco stations, in the east of the capital, gave way, causing the collapse. The bridge caved in and two wagons fell onto the floor and became stuck in a "V" shape.

The collapse of the bridge, which fell on cars circulating on the street, is the greatest tragedy in the capital since the earthquake of Sep. 19, 2017 and has shocked Mexico, where three days of official mourning were decreed.

Most of the 24 dead and 79 injured were people returning home after work, such as José Luis' sister-in-law, who died at 37.