Relatives of a missing person try to identify the mortal remains as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct the rescue operation near the damaged Dhauliganga hydro power project in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct the rescue operation from the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris near the damaged Dhauliganga hydro power project in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct the rescue operation from the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris near the damaged Dhauliganga hydro power project in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India, 09 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Families of people still missing after a Himalayan disaster that killed 30 in northern India were on Tuesday facing an unbearable wait to see if their loved ones were still alive.

Nearly 170 of the more than 200 people who went missing after the avalanche hit the mountainous state of Uttarakhand on Sunday are still unaccounted for. EFE-EPA

