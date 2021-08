Relatives hold portraits of disappeared family members at an event in the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 30 August 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dozens of family members of alleged victims of enforced disappearance on Monday held a protest in Bangladesh's capital, calling for justice and demanding the return of their kin.

The protest was held in Dhaka's National Press Club under the banner of Mayer Daak, a platform consisting of mothers whose children have been allegedly made to disappear by government agencies since 2009.

am/ia