South Korean protesters shout slogans and hold up banners outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Seoul, South Korea, 30 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean protesters shout slogans and hold up banners outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Seoul, South Korea, 30 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean protesters shout slogans and hold up banners outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Seoul, South Korea, 30 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Protesters in Seoul on Monday called on Spanish authorities to find those accountable for the death of a South Korean citizen who was hit on the head by rubble falling from a local government building in Madrid.

A group of around 30 people, including friends and family of Lee Ji-hyun, gathered outside South Korea's Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Spanish embassy building in the capital. EFE-EPA